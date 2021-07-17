Plug these loopholes in the wake of KTV cluster

Singapore has done remarkably well in resisting the tide of Covid-19 cases sweeping through the region. But the sudden unexpected surge from the KTV cluster shows what a small chink in the armour can do. There are also potential lessons to be learnt.

First, careful thought and due consideration need to be given when deciding which businesses can be reopened and what activities can be allowed.

The nature of KTV lounges' operations lets singing and activities between strangers in close contact occur in closed and poorly ventilated premises, where droplets and viral particles can linger.

Allowing them to reopen and operate as a food and beverage service does not make sense, as many of the lounges do not have kitchen and washing facilities, and it's hard to imagine them truly functioning in this role.

Second, many of these KTV outlets are located in shopping centres. They operate outside the official mall opening hours, and are therefore potentially evading checks by safe distancing ambassadors, bypassing TraceTogether check-ins at the entrances and escaping vice control activities as the mall is assumed to be closed.

These are loopholes that need to be plugged, and covert enforcement stepped up.

Third, since news of the cluster broke, members of the public have come forward to say they have noticed suspicious banned activities, such as spotting hostesses plying these outlets, and smoking and singing taking place.

Perhaps the authorities could tap the public as an early warning system, and set up a reporting hotline or portal, where we could provide feedback that could help prompt early investigation and timely enforcement.

Reuben Wong K. M. (Dr)