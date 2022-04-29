Are customers being given more than they need?

I am glad FairPrice is charging for plastic bags, as this will encourage customers to explore more eco-friendly options and reduce their use of plastic bags.

The way this is being implemented, however, may achieve the opposite result.

At the FairPrice Finest outlet at Bukit Timah Plaza, I was glad to see that the self-checkout counters no longer had stacks of plastic bags for customers to help themselves to.

At the counter next to mine, two men were buying only a six-pack of beer, and asked the staff member who was helping customers in that area for a plastic bag. They were told they needed to pay 20 cents, and they agreed.

The staff member then grabbed a stack of what looked to be at least six plastic bags, and gave it to them. They looked surprised, but accepted the bags. They used one bag for the beer, and stuffed the rest into the first bag.

I am fairly certain that if the plastic bags were free, the men would not have taken so many.

I know that the charge of 20 cents is per transaction, but if every customer is given more than a handful of bags which he does not need, it is hard to understand how FairPrice intends to encourage behavioural change in consumers.

Karen Liew Ai Lin