It is a good idea to charge consumers for disposable bags to reduce their overuse (Disposable bags may cost you 5 to 10 cents from 2023, Jan 28).

Charging 10 cents per bag taken would be an effective deterrent.

Supermarkets could also consider giving shoppers a small discount, of perhaps 2 to 3 per cent, for using their own reusable bags instead of disposable bags.

This discount could be made tax-deductible to encourage supermarkets to implement it.

Pavithran Vidyadharan