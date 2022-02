Mr Foo Chek Boon suggested that supermarkets give customers one free plastic bag with each purchase as a compromise to reduce negative feelings over a disposable carrier bag charge (Give one plastic bag free with each purchase, Feb 9).

To add to his suggestion, I propose that supermarkets give customers the option to repurpose a cardboard box - that the supermarket would otherwise have discarded - to carry their purchases, if they do not wish to pay for additional plastic bags.

Lynn Neo Si Jie