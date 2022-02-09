Give one bag free with each purchase

Ms Denise Chong highlighted many of the unimaginable things people are threatening to do if a disposable carrier bag charge kicks in (Kicking up a stink with threats of 'bag rage', Feb 6).

I propose that supermarkets give customers one free plastic bag with each purchase, but charge for the rest.

This would serve as a clear signal that supermarkets are prepared to meet customers halfway to achieve the core aim of having a cleaner environment for all.

This would assuage bad feelings among customers, and the free plastic bag could also be used to dispose of food waste.

Foo Chek Boon