Plastic bag charge

Give one bag free with each purchase

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Ms Denise Chong highlighted many of the unimaginable things people are threatening to do if a disposable carrier bag charge kicks in (Kicking up a stink with threats of 'bag rage', Feb 6).

I propose that supermarkets give customers one free plastic bag with each purchase, but charge for the rest.

This would serve as a clear signal that supermarkets are prepared to meet customers halfway to achieve the core aim of having a cleaner environment for all.

This would assuage bad feelings among customers, and the free plastic bag could also be used to dispose of food waste.

Foo Chek Boon

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 09, 2022, with the headline Give one bag free with each purchase. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top