Forum: Plans under way to install TVs for all patients

We thank Mr Max Leong Boon Piow for his feedback (Install TV in public hospital wards, Dec 11).

Most of our general wards have a day room where patients in shared rooms without individual televisions can enjoy television programmes and interact with others.

However, due to Covid-19, the day rooms are temporarily closed as part of our safe distancing measures to ensure patient safety.

We are sorry if this has resulted in a less than ideal experience for Mr Leong's aunt during her stay with us.

The infrastructure of the hospital is currently undergoing a renewal process. In some of our newly renovated wards, we have installed television sets. As we renovate our wards progressively, the plan is to install televisions or other media platforms for all our patients.

We seek the public's patience and understanding as we continue to work towards improving our patient's experience.

Tan Jack Thian

Chief Operating Officer

Singapore General Hospital

