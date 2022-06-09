Plans for reclaimed island should include keeping current East Coast beach

I read with consternation the plans for a reclaimed island along the south-eastern coast from Marina East to Changi (Future Long Island could have reservoir, be developed for housing, June 7). The plans could include housing and a reservoir.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority's current concept for the island seems to suggest a broad-brush reclamation of land to extend over the current East Coast Park beach.

This is concerning to me, as reclamation and possible housing development would considerably change the ecosystem along the current beach, and may affect the climate further inland.

This is because the water in a large shallow reservoir would heat up more quickly than the sea beyond it and retain heat into the night, and tall buildings would affect the flow of wind.

Local experts have pointed out that Singapore has seen a dramatic rise in temperature in recent decades that is higher than the global average.

Also, the beach at East Coast Park is an important reference point for Singaporeans in identifying with our homeland.

If reclamation plans mean the loss of the current beach, it would be a blow to the precious memories held by many generations of Singaporeans, and put to waste the painstaking efforts of staff and volunteers to keep it beautiful and clean.

The island as first envisioned in the 1991 Concept Plan was much more sensitive to our connection to the land, retaining the coastline and building islands along it.

The proposed barrage could be constructed in the interconnected spaces between the islands and make the reservoir deeper.

I suggest that we meld the two concepts and keep the current beach as part of the proposed reservoir and island reclamation, so that generations to come may enjoy it.

Raymond Tham Kon Weng