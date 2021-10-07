Plans for family cruise spoilt by 2-person rule

I was looking forward to enjoying a cruise with my family later this month.

But we were dismayed when the cruise operator informed us recently that the maximum-two-person safe management measure would apply to everyone on board.

All activities, including dining, photo taking, swimming and even walking around the ship, would be affected, thus making a family holiday on-board quite meaningless.

Yet families are allowed to stay together in the same cabin in close contact with one another.

To be eligible to board a cruise ship, one has to first test negative for Covid-19 in a polymerase chain reaction test and an antigen rapid test, so the chances of passengers harbouring the Covid-19 virus are extremely low.

Victor Ng Beng Li