Planning for our ageing and dying is also planning for loved ones' well-being

Straits Times opinion editor Grace Ho has written a very timely and objective piece, "How I planned for my death, and why you can too" (Jan 23).

Her most striking message on the matter of preparations for dying well is that "we cannot achieve this until we stop whispering and start talking about death".

While we are busy and concerned with immediate issues like the rising cost of living and healthcare, inflation, job security and all our wants and aspirations, quite often we procrastinate over thinking about living a full life, ageing and dying well.

These matters can be too morbid for some to discuss openly at the moment, and too distant for others to worry about.

Many families are facing issues related to ageing parents or a spouse who may require assistance with daily activities. These issues can eat into their time, attention and financial resources.

Therefore, planning for one's own ageing well and eventually dying well is, in fact, planning for the long-term well-being of our loved ones as well as our dependants.

Such planning may help to relieve them from stressful long-term obligations and allow our loved ones to lead meaningful lives, building their families at their own pace with joy, confidence, flexibility and work-life balance.

Legacy planning is not just about financial planning on how much to bequeath to the next generation, but also about how to leave behind a valuable legacy of family values, love, joy and togetherness that we as parents took many years to cultivate, and that our children and grandchildren will continue to treasure in the years to come.