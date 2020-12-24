Forum: Plan in place to expand competition to other countries

We thank Mr Jeffrey Say Seck Leong (The arts: Painting award should include all Asean countries, Dec 15) and Mr Aaron Gan Ming Chern (Painting award: UOB has helped local art community, Dec 17) for their feedback and support to uphold the quality of the UOB Painting of the Year competition.

The competition is part of UOB's commitment to nurture artistic talent and celebrate South-east Asian visual arts.

Every year, a panel of highly respected art experts and artists from the participating countries selects the winners through blind judging, with the regional top prize determined collectively by the chief judges from all participating countries.

We started the competition in Singapore in 1982 to offer artists the opportunity to showcase their works to the wider community.

The competition was then extended to Thailand - now in its 11th year - followed by Indonesia and Malaysia.

Vietnam will be the next country as part of our considered and long-term approach to expanding the UOB Painting of the Year competition to other countries across South-east Asia.

Lilian Chong

Executive Director

Group Strategic Communications and Brand, UOB