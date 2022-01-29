Book early for slots on peak days

We thank Mr Abel Li Xiangqin for his letter, "Be more flexible on siblings' piggyback vaccinations" (Jan 26).

The current "sibling walk-in" arrangement is available from Mondays to Thursdays, and parents and guardians who intend to vaccinate their children or wards should arrive at the vaccination centre by 7pm.

At present, many appointments are booked on Friday to Sunday. We do not allow walk-ins during these days to ensure that those who have made appointments can be attended to in a timely manner.

We seek Mr Li's understanding to make an appointment for his children if he can take them for their vaccination only on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. There will be slots available on the weekends if the booking is made early.

Tan Leong Boon

Director (Vaccination Operations Task Group)

Ministry of Health