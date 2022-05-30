Make jobs more attractive to Singaporeans

I fully support Forum writer Chia Eu Foong's call to make cleaners' jobs more attractive (Make cleaner job more attractive, May 18) by giving better perks and conditions of service.

Jobs such as cleaning toilets and wiping tables at foodcourts and hawker centres, removing garbage from bin centres in HDB estates, repairing roads and working at construction sites are mostly done by foreign workers. The salaries paid are often low. Singaporeans shun these jobs.

These jobs are very important and essential to keep Singapore clean and the economy moving forward. For example, if garbage is not cleared from bin centres for even one day, the estates would stink.

Currently, there are many workers in other countries who are willing to work in Singapore because of the Singapore dollar's strength and the weaker economy in their own countries. But what if this were to one day change? As Singaporeans will not do these jobs, what would happen to the country then?

The present over-reliance on foreign workers to do these jobs is inadvisable. A good example is how Build-To-Order flats have been delayed due to the foreign labour crunch.

To entice Singaporeans to do these jobs, the salaries, perks, conditions of service and status have to be improved drastically, whether employers like it or not. Introduce more automation instead of merely relying on physical labour.

The authorities will have to look into this matter urgently to see how Singapore can be more self-reliant in labour.

Pavithran Vidyadharan