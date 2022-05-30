Energy firms' record profits not reflected in salaries

When there is a significant drop in crude oil prices that is not matched by pump prices, the public is often told that pump prices do not have a linear relationship with crude oil prices, due to overheads such as staff salaries.

But while pump prices are reaching all-time highs and oil majors are making record profits (Pump prices reach new high despite softer oil prices and amid record profits by energy firms, May 20), it is unfortunate that pump attendants and petrol kiosk service staff say they are being paid only about $1,200 a month for working eight hours a day, six days a week.

This wage is hardly sufficient for these attendants, many of whom are elderly and do not have many alternatives in the job market today.

While I understand that the petrol kiosks are operated by franchisees and not by the oil majors themselves, the least these companies can do while they continue to earn record profits is to ensure that pump attendants are paid a decent wage to support themselves.

Liew Chin Wen