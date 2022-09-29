Enabling implementation of Masterplan's recommendations across 14 focal areas

We thank Dr Rebecca Chan for her suggestion to open an inclusive village (An inclusive village would ease worries of parents of special needs adults, Sept 21).

We established the Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru in 2015 to provide an inclusive environment offering training and employment, information and referral services, community activities, and retail and lifestyle amenities, for persons with disabilities, their caregivers and the public.

SG Enable is planning to expand the Enabling Village's programme offerings to help persons with disabilities build up independent living skills, and to improve their caregivers' well-being.

In public engagements conducted for the recently launched Enabling Masterplan 2030 (EMP2030), we heard from many persons with disabilities and their caregivers who similarly expressed hopes of an inclusive Singapore where persons with disabilities can live, work and play as integral and contributing members of society.

We are seeking to address these as we implement EMP2030's recommendations across 14 focal areas, which include lifelong learning, caregiving support, inclusive living and inclusive employment.

Some of the initiatives to boost employment include developing alternative employment models such as microjobs, spurring more employers to be disability-inclusive, and reviewing existing employment models to keep pace with industry needs while providing more opportunities for persons with disabilities.

We will also pilot Enabling Business Hubs to provide employment support and a safe and structured environment to work in, in line with Dr Chan's suggestion.

To support adults with disabilities to live and age in place in the community, we will be piloting Enabling Services Hubs to provide persons with disabilities greater access to social and learning activities near them. We are also working with partners to design and implement alternative housing and care models.

SG Enable is working with social service agencies to develop a Future Care Planning Playbook to improve caregivers' capabilities in future care planning. This complements existing future care planning initiatives such as the Special Needs Trust.

We agree with Dr Chan on the importance of creating a society where persons with disabilities can be "respected, accepted with kindness and safely accommodated with a healthy sense of belonging". We invite all to join hands with us for an inclusive Singapore.

More information on EMP2030 and how everyone can help make EMP2030 a reality can be found at https://go.gov.sg/emp2030

Lim Yi Jia

Director, Disability Office

Ministry of Social and Family Development