Person coughing was not asked to leave gym

Just as Hong Kong managed to get new Covid-19 community cases down, carelessness on the part of gym management and users is causing consternation that a new wave of infections may break out (HK orders compulsory Covid-19 testing for 80 residential premises and workplaces after gym cluster grows, March 13).

It is commendable that even in the struggle against the virus months ago, ActiveSG gyms were still operational.

More gym members are allowed per session now in phase three, and supervision is more lax.

Despite constant reminders over the public announcement system for gym users to don their masks while moving between stations and to keep them on unless they are doing strenuous exercises, hardly anyone heeds these announcements.

I don't see safe distancing ambassadors in the gym any more, and the instructors do not seem to enforce good discipline.

Recently, I alerted the gym instructor that a person exercising on the treadmill was clearing his throat and coughing persistently. But the instructor did not advise the person to leave the gym. When I asked, the instructor's reason for not removing someone with obvious respiratory symptoms was that the person's temperature had been taken and was normal.

This clearly demonstrates that Covid-19 is still poorly understood by most people. Temperature taking is really not that useful a tool for detecting carriers as most of them are not feverish, and subtle clues of infection can be only occasionally gleaned from symptoms that may be very mild.

It is still a long and arduous anti-virus campaign from here, but we seem to be on the cusp of gaining the upper hand. Hong Kong's experience teaches us that just a momentary indiscretion can waste a year's worth of effort.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)