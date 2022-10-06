Programme helps them cultivate a taste for the arts

In September, my parents and I attended Wild Rice's award-winning production of George Orwell's classic novel Animal Farm.

It was a thoroughly absorbing and enjoyable watch.

We received our tickets through Wild Rice's Gift of Theatre programme, which gives underprivileged groups including people with disabilities and their caregivers a chance to watch the group's shows for free.

In July, my caregiver, mother and I also attended the musical tribute concert, Don't Call Him Mr Mari Kita, celebrating the life and music of the late composer Zubir Said. I was deeply moved by music director Julian Wong's performance.

I have been a theatre fan since I was a young child, but have had few opportunities to attend such performances in the past due to inaccessibility and the lack of disability inclusion in the local arts scene.

Much credit must go to inclusive theatre advocates Dawn-joy Leong and Nix Sang for actively pushing for universal access and design in the local theatre industry, and to Wild Rice administrative executive Andrea Ee and founder Ivan Heng for working towards theatre inclusion.

Their heart and work in enabling people with disabilities to cultivate a taste for the arts is especially extraordinary because Wild Rice is a not-for-profit theatre company.

Shalom Lim Ern Rong