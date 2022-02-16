Pensioners

Pensioners with the former Port of Singapore Authority have to wait at least five weeks for their medical claims to be processed and paid.

The payment is made with their pension payments on the 25th of the month.

Claims must be submitted on or before the 16th to be processed and paid the following month. Claims submitted after the 16th are paid the month after the following month. This has been the case for decades.

I request that this long waiting period be shortened to help with pensioners' daily cash flow.

Too Sung Boo

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 16, 2022, with the headline Process medical claims faster.

