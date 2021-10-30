Penalties are necessary for errant cyclists

Contrary to what Mr Michael Price said (Best way forward for road safety is through education, not fines, Oct 28), I fully agree with the Active Mobility Advisory Panel's recommendations.

Every Sunday morning, when I drive along either Adam Road, Upper Thomson Road, or Changi Coast Road, I will encounter scores of cyclists. They are largely considerate and gracious, but there will be some who behave intimidatingly and inconsiderately, especially when they are in groups.

Even though I support the use of education and persuasion, I also realise that such means just do not work on some people.

These are the ones whose actions trigger the online vitriol directed at cyclists.

Graciousness and consideration are innate traits that cannot be taught easily. As such, the most effective means to force a positive behavioural change is punishment, unfortunately, and this has been proven again and again.

In fact, there have been campaigns on safe cycling but they have not been sufficiently effective, which explains the need to introduce penalties for errant cyclists.

The new rules will not be a setback for Singapore's vision of a car-lite future.

A car-lite concept means a possible exponential growth in the number of cyclists, with a possible increase in altercations.

Hence, to ensure our roads are safe for all users, there must be clear rules for users, and penalties for flouting them, so as to instil law and order.

Motorists also follow a host of rules, and are penalised for flouting them.

Yet the car population has been increasing.

Cyclists who are gracious, considerate and law-abiding have nothing to fear.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan