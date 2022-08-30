Polytechnics and ITE reviewing salaries

We refer to Ms Boey Shee Lye's letter, "Include polytechnic adjunct lecturers in latest pay hikes" (Aug 23).

We value the contributions of all polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) staff, including adjunct lecturers.

The polytechnics and ITE review the salaries of staff periodically to ensure that salaries remain competitive.

The last review conducted in 2020 found salaries of adjunct lecturers to be competitive with market benchmarks.

As part of the regular review cycle, the polytechnics and ITE are currently conducting a salary review. We thank Ms Boey for her feedback, which we will take into consideration as part of the ongoing review.

Jan Chua

Divisional Director, Higher Education Group

Ministry of Education