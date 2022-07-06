Pay extra attention to people with disabilities in Forward Singapore road map

It is exciting for our country that Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is launching Forward Singapore (Lawrence Wong launches 'Forward S'pore' to set out road map for a society that 'benefits many, not a few', June 28).

I urge the Government to pay extra attention to vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities who face extra challenges in employment, housing and health.

Some people with disabilities feel judged and unaccepted by segments of society. Despite government schemes, they continue to be underemployed. They include, for instance, autistic people with low support needs who have much to contribute to society.

Gainful employment of people with disabilities is vital as research shows that this means less of a reliance on government handouts and greater contribution through taxes.

To create a society that, in Mr Wong's words, "values and celebrates all individuals for who they are and what they can achieve", it is imperative to get Singaporeans to accept people with disabilities for who they are.

I urge the Government to build communities for people with disabilities and a one-stop hub for them to access various services under one roof, from housing and healthcare to socialising and residential living.

The Housing Board blocks around the Enabling Village could be rebuilt for disability-friendly residential living, with features aimed at making the environment friendly to the sensory needs of autistic people.

I also hope the Government provides funding and assistance for ground-up peer communities that support people with disabilities in becoming social service professionals who serve their peers and others.

As the saying goes, a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. Our social compact can be strong and updated only when the most vulnerable are uplifted and empowered.

Wesley Loh