Path to lasting peace is continued dialogue

Amid the growing threat of radicalisation and violence in the name of religion in the region, I agree with Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam that the role of organisations such as the Religious Rehabilitation Group and Inter-Agency Aftercare Group will continue to be extremely important (85 per cent of ISA detainees have been reintegrated into society: Shanmugam, Sept 17).

In the words of the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue: "Violence in the name of religion is violence against religion."

People who commit acts of terror in the name of religion abuse religion to justify their destructive ideological goals. These ideologies paint the world in simplistic binary terms of a cosmic struggle and war between the "righteous" and the "wicked". They claim not only moral justification, but also divine sanction when committing evil.

These attitudes are deeply offensive to any reasonable person of goodwill. But they are especially repugnant to the believers whose religious teachings and sacred texts are being abused and distorted.

While resisting radicalisation requires a whole-of-society approach, each religious group has a special role to play in ensuring that the precepts of its religion are taught correctly and in a way that promotes peace. The solution to any misunderstanding of religion is the proper understanding of religion.

Hence, the path to lasting peace must be one of continued dialogue, whether within one's own faith, with those of other faiths or with those who do not profess any faith. It is a path based on deep appreciation of our common humanity and the sanctity of all human life.

Darius Lee

