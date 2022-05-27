Validity period cannot be extended once issued

We refer to Mr Christopher Leong's letter, "Look into temporary solutions while passport application backlog is cleared" (May 24).

Mr Leong suggested that the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) extend the validity of expired passports, while it clears the backlog of new passport applications.

We would like to clarify that the validity period of a passport cannot be extended once issued. This is in compliance with the requirements set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation which do not allow changes to be made to a passport once issued.

We thank Mr Leong for his suggestion, and would like to assure him and other Singaporeans that ICA is doing its best to handle the surge in passport applications.

We have deployed more officers to process passport applications and they are working longer hours during this period.

Patrick Ong

Head, Public Communications and Protocol

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority