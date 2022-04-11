ICA requirements based on international specifications

We refer to Ms Stella Kon's letter, "Extend ICA's efficiency to submission of passport photo" (April 6).

Ms Kon submitted her application for a passport on Oct 30 last year, and collected her passport on Nov 5.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) passport photo requirements are based on specifications by the International Standards Organisation (ISO) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). ICA needs to ensure that Singapore passports comply with these specifications, so that they will be accepted by the immigration authorities overseas.

ICA adopts a multi-layered verification system to ensure that the submitted photo fulfils ISO and ICAO requirements. In particular, the need for a white background is so that there is a sharper contrast between the background and the applicant's facial image. This is not unique to Singapore, and is similarly applied in other countries such as the United States and Japan.

Ms Kon said her experience in submitting her photo to apply for the Australian Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) was "a breeze", compared with her Singapore passport application. However, we would like to point out that the ETA is not a passport. Therefore, the photo submission requirements are likely to be different.

Singaporeans who are applying for a passport and choose to take a photo of themselves using their mobile device are advised to refer to the photo guidelines on ICA's website at https://ica.gov.sg/ photo-guidelines

Applicants whose submitted photo does not meet the guidelines will need to submit a new photo.

Apart from photos with non-white backgrounds, other common problems include laterally inverted images and using photos which are not current. In addition, photos with uneven brightness or shadows on the applicant's face, or reflection or glare on the applicant's spectacles, may also be rejected as they can create inconsistent patches on the facial image when laser-engraved on the passport.

These issues, if left unchecked, may result in Singaporeans facing delays or even refusal of entry at immigration clearance overseas.

Patrick Ong

Head, Public Communications and Protocol

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority