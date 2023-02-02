Parking violations: Action taken following public feedback

We refer to the letters from Ms Mariah Ng Lai Keng “Illegally parked trailer still there despite repeated feedback” (Jan 25) and Mr Ong Eng Hua “Unenforced rules may embolden others” (Jan 27).

The Land Transport Authority received the reports lodged by Ms Ng and Mr Ong via the OneService application and OneMotoring portal and promptly deployed parking wardens, who took enforcement action against the offenders.

While physical tickets are placed on vehicles due to checks by parking wardens, offenders whose violations are reported through the OneMotoring portal receive a notice of offence at their registered address directly.

We have reached out to stakeholders in these areas to remind them of the parking rules. Those found guilty of illegal parking face penalties and/or demerit points based on vehicle size and violation type.

We would like to remind all motorists to be responsible and park their vehicles safely at designated parking locations to prevent obstructing, inconveniencing, or endangering other road users.

Chandrasekar Palanisamy

Group Director, Traffic & Road Operations

Land Transport Authority