Separate app supports pilot of HDB's smart parking system

We thank Mr Patrick Tan Siong Kuan for his feedback (URA and HDB should use the same app for parking, Sept 28).

The two parking apps mentioned by Mr Tan serve different types of carparks and are at different stages of deployment.

The Parking.sg app can be used to pay for short-term parking at HDB and URA coupon-based carparks without the Electronic Parking System (EPS). The Parking@HDB app supports a live pilot of HDB's smart parking system limited to eight carparks with the EPS - initially just one carpark at Northshore Residences in 2021, and now at five more in Punggol and two in Old Airport Road.

We agree that, eventually, a customer-centric solution must integrate both parking apps, and agencies will work towards this as we roll out the new barrier-free parking system to more carparks islandwide upon successful trials at these pilot carparks.

For now, however, as we continue to trial Parking@HDB and make improvements, a separate app from the Parking.sg app allows us to make quick modifications to refine the system in response to ground operations and public feedback, without interfering with motorists' use of the Parking.sg app.

Nonetheless, while we encourage users to download the Parking@HDB app for a more seamless parking experience at the carparks where the system is on trial, we wish to assure motorists that those who do not download the Parking@HDB app can still pay their parking charges via the existing cash card payment mode.

We welcome feedback and suggestions from users of our barrier-free parking system and the Parking@HDB app as we continue to refine them. They can reach us at DigitalParking@hdb.gov.sg

Marie Lim

Director (Car Parks)

Housing and Development Board