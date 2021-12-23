Private estate residents treating roads as private space

Inconsiderate private estate residents continue to park their cars on public roads along residential estates. This is despite advisory notices from the authorities not to do so, and deprives visitors and public maintenance crew of a place to park.

I have even seen some residents take up space for an entire month, treating it as their private property and setting up closed-circuit television camera surveillance.

There is a need for the Land Transport Authority to address this situation. Time and again, it has been an issue of contention that hurts efforts to improve good neighbourliness and community spirit.

I suggest that people be required to pay to park on such roads by marking out paid parking spaces, with a short grace period for delivery services and other similar activities. The existing Parking.sg app could be used for this.

Low Li Li