Parents to get options to manage after-school use

We thank Ms Pang Sze Yunn for her suggestions on how the Ministry of Education (MOE) can work with parents to manage their child's device use (Give parents some control over use of personal learning devices at home, Aug 25).

To provide students with a safer digital learning environment, and to help schools and parents manage students' use of their personal learning devices, all these devices come with a device management application (DMA) installed. For example, the DMA blocks students' access to undesirable Internet content such as pornography, gambling and violence. In addition, the default DMA settings also disable the use of the devices from 11pm to 6am to help ensure that students get sufficient rest.

These DMA features complement existing efforts by teachers to help students use technology safely and productively for learning. MOE has enhanced cyber-wellness education as part of the refreshed Character and Citizenship Education curriculum, which is being progressively implemented in schools from this year, to teach students to use technology safely and responsibly.

MOE has provided students and parents with tips on managing device use, in resources such as a handbook on learning with personal learning devices, which was issued earlier this year. These include tips on eye care when using devices and establishing a healthy balance of online and offline activities.

MOE will also give options to parents who prefer a greater say over how their child uses his device after school hours. For example, parents can choose to install additional applications, set additional restrictions on access to Internet content, or choose to disable the DMA after school hours.

These after-school DMA parent options are currently being rolled out to schools. Initial feedback has been encouraging and user experience will continue to be improved.

MOE will continue to guide and support schools in the use of educational technology in school and at home. Teachers will also continue to ensure that the volume of assignments set (both online and offline) is guided by the school's homework policy to achieve its intended educational outcomes.

Aaron Loh

Divisional Director, Educational Technology Division,

Ministry of Education