Parents should find time to play with their children

When schools and pre-schools are closed for a prolonged period of time due to a pandemic, children will feel bored, miss their classmates and playmates and want to go out to play.

This is normal, because people are social.

When children want to play with their parents, they find that their parents are working and unable to play with them.

Many parents mistakenly think that as long as they are at home, they are accompanying their children. In fact, they should make time to play with their children.

The lack of play can be detrimental to children's social and emotional development.

Psychologist Amanda Gummer has encouraged parents and children to play toys or games together, especially intelligent online games that are not restricted by distance.

This will allow them to share ideas with one another and release accumulated psychological pressure.

Therefore, when working and studying at home, parents should not neglect communication with their children, and should make time for playing with them.

Huang Qiang