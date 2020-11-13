Forum: Parents' sense of entitlement sets bad example for children

There have recently been letters from parents making demands related to their children's school education (P1 registration: Volunteering at school should guarantee place, Nov 2, and CCAs: Why the choice disparity between neighbourhood and elite schools?, Nov 11).

There seem to have been more of such calls since the last election and it is a worrying sign. The general mood on the ground seems to be that "if I don't get what I want, it's the Government's fault".

Many policies and guidelines have already been communicated, but some parents choose to ignore them. And when things don't go their way, they air their grievances publicly, and many times, the relevant ministry has to come out and explain the obvious.

I hope we can be less self-centred as citizens and understand that there are limited resources and no perfect policies.

While parents want the best for their children, they should be setting an example for them through their own behaviour.

Making unreasonable demands for oneself is not the right way to go.

Tan Kok Hong