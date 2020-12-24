Forum: Parents play key role in imparting positive values to kids

I am glad that the Ministry of Education (MOE) seeks to equip students with "the necessary social and emotional skills to develop positive self-identity, maintain healthy relationships and make informed and responsible decisions on sexuality matters" (Sexuality education: Students taught from young age to treat others with respect, Dec 22).

I am further encouraged by MOE's acknowledgement that "besides schools, parents also play a key role in nurturing our young".

Parents are an integral, indeed indispensable, part of a child's journey from the very beginning.

Studies and experience have consistently shown that, where parents are actively and positively involved in their children's lives, and nurture healthy parent-child bonding, the children not only perform better academically, but more importantly, are also more likely to acquire positive values of love and respect for others as they grow older and integrate more fully into society. This is regardless of their socio-economic situation.

When parents affirm their children's self-worth, and make them feel valued for who they are instead of merely what they can achieve, the positive self-image they develop will make them less likely to engage in risky behaviours (such as drugs, alcoholism, casual sex) and more likely to make decisions that yield better long-term outcomes in life.

As primary educators of their children, parents should be engaged as major partners in their children's sexuality education and holistic development.

They are the ones who spend the most time with them, and thus are most able to impart positive values through daily conversations and by being role models.

Imagine the impact on a child when he sees how his parents love and respect each other at home, with both helping with the housework and childcare responsibilities to the best that each can give.

And again, imagine the impact on a child when he sees how his father regards women in general, as persons equal in dignity, fully deserving of respect and love, and not as objects to be used.

Besides parents, MOE may want to rope in other stakeholders in an integrated and coordinated way, such as the Early Childhood Development Agency, to tap its wealth of knowledge and expertise in early child development and parenting.

Hui Keem Peng John (Dr)