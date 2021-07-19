Parents need to do their part to ensure kids get enough sleep

It is quite heartbreaking to see children having to get up at 5.30am to catch the school bus to get to school on time.

I agree with Ms Jessica Cheam that children should get more sleep (Time to give kids a later start each day, July 16), but a later start time at school may not fully address the issue of sleep deprivation.

A 2014 survey by Nanyang Technological University students found that 37.5 per cent of six-to nine-year-olds show signs of sleep deprivation (Many parents 'not alert to children's lack of sleep', Feb 6, 2015).

It found that 58 per cent used smartphones before bedtime. The light emitted from these devices affects children's sleep hormones, which may lead to poor sleep quality.

In the past decade or so, I have observed more of my students looking sleepy during my morning classes.

Some of them stay up trying to complete what they feel is excessive homework, while a number are not going to bed at a regular time because they are up with their parents at night doing other things.

I once taught a Primary 5 pupil whose head literally smacked into his desk with a loud thud that did not even wake him up.

When I called his father to ask what time the boy was sleeping at night, he replied: "He was up watching TV with us until 10.30pm. No choice, we can't do anything about it."

Perhaps the Ministry of Education could consider doing some research into the possibility of starting school at a later time while not ending too late in the afternoon, as it would not help if the school day were to be just as long.

However, some parents still need to ensure that children get enough sleep, and look up now and then from their own devices to see what their children are observing.

Sophia Tan Chay Lee