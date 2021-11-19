Now that Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed to allow up to five fully vaccinated persons from the same household to dine out together, my family took my parents out to a neighbourhood restaurant recently.

However, we were not aware that my parents' long-term visit passes have no address printed on them, and had a hard time trying to prove that they live under the same roof as us. Unfortunately, we could not convince the restaurant of this, and my aged parents were told to dine separately or we all had to leave. What was to be a happy night out turned out to be a nightmare.

Out of desperation, I went to a police station for help to print our address to use together with my parents' long-term passes but was referred to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

At ICA, an officer told me to refer the matter to the Ministry of Health, but did not explain why addresses are not shown on the passes.

I don't think I'm the only person facing this problem.

Lim Cheng Kooi