Parents have obligation to give kids a good education

I disagree with Forum writer Leong Kok Seng's view in his letter (Parents have obligations to ensure their kids have a comfortable life, Aug 10).

I am sharing my views as a former insurance practitioner of more than two decades, and as a parent of three young adult children aged 23, 21 and 19.

I will also share my real-life experiences as a caregiver to my husband when he was brought down by the lethal raw fish bacteria in November 2015.

As a parent, I am convinced that the minimum we can give to our children is a tertiary education - for example, a polytechnic diploma or a local degree.

There is no need to over-plan for our children.

My husband was among those affected in the 2015 outbreak of bacterial infections caused by eating raw freshwater fish.

It not only robbed him of his hearing for meaningful communication, but also cost him his high-paying job of five years.

I gave up my two-decade insurance career to care for him beyond his physical needs.

Thankfully, my hubby could focus on his healing journey and not be troubled by financial obligations.

I could focus on caring for him effectively without any financial worries.

Our children's policies are fully funded until they reach 25 years of age.

Today, I am heartened to share that all three children have received some form of scholarship, purely by merit.

Both my husband and I did not plan to buy any property for our children.

What we do provide is adequate insurance planning to ensure all three of them have a decent education.

Today, we are proud to say we have done our part to teach them to fish. It is up to them to use their skill to fish in whatever ways they deem fit.

Chew Lay Hwa