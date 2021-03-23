Parents, beware carpark's blind spot

At Labrador Park, red junglefowl roam about, proving to be irresistible to children.

Recently, a boy was so engrossed with chasing a chicken that he pursued it from a safe, grassy area all the way to an adjacent carpark.

His father chased after him, but he still managed to run into the carpark and narrowly missed being knocked down by a car - he was within a foot of the car.

The driver admonished the father for letting the child engage in such dangerous behaviour.

I would like to warn others about such potential dangers, as the design of that area makes it hard for drivers to spot children dashing out from the adjacent grassy area (above).

Parents must realise the danger of leaving their children unattended as they run about playing with the junglefowl there.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip