Parents are the ones who determine kids' attitudes

I agree that a bullying incident can be a teachable moment (Better for all parties to work together to address bullying, March 20). But what happens when the bullying continues?

The education system plays a crucial role in the formation of the young, but so do parents.

A boy in my son's school has been harassing his schoolmates since he was in Primary 1.

Over the years, everyone has tried to treat this boy with understanding and patience.

Unfortunately, the boy's parents have failed to acknowledge that his behaviour is a problem.

Attempts by the school and other parents to mitigate the bullying have been unsuccessful.

The school has tried numerous ways to curb his disruptive behaviour but to no avail.

Teachers are now waiting for him to complete PSLE and leave the school. Meanwhile, the boy continues to torment his schoolmates and his victims have been advised to steer clear of him for their safety.

In this instance, what is the lesson being taught? That one should stay silent and accept things for what they are?

How many chances should be given before punishment is meted to right a wrong?

Mr Kelvin Seah in his Forum letter referred to punishment as an attempt to "bandage the wound".

Punishment is not a "bandage" - it is what can happen when a wrongful act is committed.

Sadly, it is complacency that has allowed bullying to become more pervasive as can be seen in maid abuse cases and workplace harassment.

Schools should strive to foster empathy and other life skills to build a respectful and inclusive society, but parents are the ones who lay the foundation for their children's attitudes towards society.

What will help us win the battle against bullying is raising our children to become responsible and civic-minded adults.

Joanne Pereira