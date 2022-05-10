Parents

Combine Mother's Day and Father's Day celebrations

Instead of celebrating Mother's Day and Father's Day on separate dates, we should promote a combined Parents' Day instead.

It could be celebrated between the second Sunday in May (Mother's Day) and the third Sunday in June (Father's Day) - perhaps the last Sunday in May or first Sunday of June.

Parents take care of their children's needs, protect them from harm and discipline them when they behave. We should not be distinguishing between them.

They way things are currently, as the two dates are fairly close and Father's Day is the later celebration, it often lags behind Mother's Day in terms of spending.

It would be even more meaningful if the Government were to make Parents' Day a national holiday.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong

May 10, 2022

