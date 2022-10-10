Pause and reflect before physical discipline

It is worrying to read that 40.6 per cent of parents of pre-schoolers and 31.3 per cent of infants' parents here are likely to physically discipline their children (Nearly 45% of parents used physical discipline like spanking their kids in past year: Study, Oct 6).

The findings surprised me, given that today's better-educated young parents can easily access a plethora of parenting information on their phones.

A few young parents appear to be parenting the way they were once parented.

How can we break the cycle of generating future adults who may suffer from strained parent-child relationships, and carrying the weight of unresolved socio-emotional issues that have an impact on the larger society?

Parents may argue that physical discipline is meted out for the child's good.

However, healthy discipline is about respect, perspective-taking and seeking to understand, first by asking "why?" For example, why is my child so uncooperative? Is he lacking sleep or upset over something that I have no clue about? Next, ask, "Why does this incident trigger me so much, as compared to other times when I could let it slide?"

Over time, by practising the "pause-think-check" method, parents' self-regulation and mindset may shift.

We should not try to "fix" the child or "clone" them to be like us. Only when parents conscientiously practise seeing things from a child's perspective and feelings, with utmost respect, love and patience, will the parents' reasoning make sense to the child.

A discouraged child does not grow well, even with the best of intentions.

Happy and effective parenting begins when a child can feel and know that he is appreciated by his parents, and that he is not someone who is broken and needs fixing.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)