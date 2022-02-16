Extra charge for not switching to e-bill

For the past one year, I have been paying my phone bills at a 7-Eleven store.

But M1 recently sent me a letter to say that, from April, "monthly paper bill recurring charges will increase from $2.14 to $2.68 per billing account for personal accounts", and that I can avoid this charge by switching to an electronic bill.

I understand that companies are trying to cut costs by getting customers to go digital, but please spare a thought for senior citizens who may struggle to pay e-bills.

I hope M1 will withdraw the proposed increase.

Heng Cho Choon