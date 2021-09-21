Pandemic a good time to refine healthcare system in Singapore

I welcome the home recovery model for Covid-19 patients as Singapore enters the endemic phase of the pandemic.

This is a timely opportunity to consider introducing some refinements to the healthcare system.

First, the medical certificate system needs an overhaul.

Singapore employers should embrace the system of allowing employees to declare their condition and be absent from work without the need for a medical certificate. This "honour" system is practised elsewhere in the world.

Second, this is the perfect time for each Singaporean to have his own general practitioner (GP), fulfilling the Ministry of Health's vision of One Singaporean One Family Doctor.

The infected person can be linked up with his GP for all his medical needs during his home recovery period and beyond.

A strong and trusted doctor-patient relationship can be built during this stressful time.

This relationship will also add a safety net for those who exhibit mild symptoms to teleconsult their own GP without leaving their homes.

Third, this is a good time to scale up the practice of telemedicine.

Telemedicine, part of the Smart Nation initiative, has till now not been adopted enough by primary care practitioners.

To reduce the spread of the virus, the home recovery system needs primary care practitioners to see the confined patients remotely.

If there is some help from the authorities to help GPs set up the telemedicine platform, this will speed up adoption by primary care doctors and society.

If there is some help from the authorities to help general practitioners set up the telemedicine platform, this will speed up adoption by primary care doctors and society.

Fourth, the primary care system should also encourage the public to take up available vaccines to prevent all infections. Prevention and quick treatment are the best defence we have.

Fifth, our society must support innovation in primary care. We must accept that quality comes at a price. We must also accept that new methods may elicit doubts and resistance. To combat this, we must enhance medical literacy among the public.

Leong Choon Kit (Dr)