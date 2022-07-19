Centre's help crucial to caring for father at home

I was delighted to read about the opening of Oasis@Outram, HCA Hospice's third day hospice (New hospice services in Outram mark another big step forward in end-of-life care, July 13).

Palliative care is a topic that is very close to my heart - my adoptive father was under HCA's care for six months before he died a couple of weeks ago at the age of 89. He was diagnosed with dementia 10 years ago.

I was determined to care for my beloved father at home, no matter how difficult the journey would be.

It was the best way I could return the immense kindness he had shown me in guiding me and bolstering my confidence when I was struggling to find my footing decades ago.

The caregiving journey is incredibly challenging at times, but the rewards are manifold. The decision to care for my father at home was one of the best I've ever made, and it would not have been possible without the support of organisations like HCA.

The HCA team became our trusted friends, providing us with professional medical attention and psychosocial support.

They were truly dedicated to the cause - caring not just for my father, but also giving me guidance and a listening ear. They were always a text message or phone call away, which gave me much assurance. They would also often make home visits.

That is the essence of family-centred care, which is pivotal to bringing end-of-life care into the community.

As Singapore's population ages, there will be more stories like my family's.

The support of organisations like HCA is crucial in relieving caregiver burden and enabling people to spend their last days at home, surrounded by the ones they love.

My father has died, but my journey as a caregiver does not end here. I believe my calling is to continue my father's legacy of kindness, and support other caregivers on their marathon by having sharing sessions with various non-profit organisations.

Richard Ashworth