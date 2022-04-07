Bouquets: Painting

Workers did good job

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I passed by these two blocks (above) in Bedok North last week while on a bus.

I salute the workers in the gondola doing such a wonderful painting job amid the hot weather.

Well done and thank you.

Kok Mei Hui

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 07, 2022, with the headline Workers did good job. Subscribe

