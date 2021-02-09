Paid leave scheme may persuade more people

As a general practitioner, I did a casual survey of patients and friends which revealed that quite a number of people are not keen or are still unsure about Covid-19 vaccination if offered to them.

Choosing to be vaccinated is more than just personal interest - it is of national interest to achieve the highest vaccination rate possible, to protect the vulnerable who cannot be vaccinated or whose immune system does not respond to the vaccination.

It saves lives, reduces strain on our healthcare system and can potentially foster a quicker reopening of businesses and the economy. As such, more needs to be done urgently to persuade those who are not keen or unsure.

A common reason is the fear of side effects in such rapidly developed vaccines. Also, because the community transmission rate is low, people prefer to adopt a wait-and-see approach.

Someone who is young and healthy may also think twice about putting himself through the risk and hassle of vaccination. The self-employed may find it difficult to take time off to be vaccinated.

I applaud the recent introduction of financial aid for those who suffer serious side effects from the vaccine.

Yet, common side effects occur more commonly, and I have seen a number of patients - healthcare workers, housekeepers or drivers - unable to work and needing medical leave due to side effects such as muscle soreness, joint pain and fatigue. Personally, I experienced muscle soreness and noticeable fatigue for a day post-vaccination.

Therefore, I propose a government-paid vaccination-leave scheme to promote vaccination take-up among the sizeable working population in Singapore, by assuring employers, employees and the self-employed they will get time off to be vaccinated and for proper rest should they develop common side effects, no matter how mild they are.

We have used immense resources to procure and secure Covid-19 vaccines, but we risk stopping short of the most crucial step of getting the population's buy-in. Vaccination numbers do matter. Such a paid leave scheme will be costly, but may be worthwhile as it sends a strong signal to all at stake.

Roger Teo Chee Yih (Dr)