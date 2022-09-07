Overseas vaccination

Updating records shouldn't cost so much

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I recently returned to Singapore after two years of being stationed overseas. I was vaccinated against Covid-19 overseas, and wanted to heed the Government's call to get my booster shots.

I learnt that to get my overseas vaccination records included in the National Immunisation Registry, I would have to go to a general practitioner clinic that offers the service, and pay an administrative fee. No polyclinic option is available.

After calling a few clinics, I found out the service would cost from $42 without a serology test, and from $72 with a serology test.

I find it disappointing that additional payment is required from Singaporeans who just want to heed our Government's call to get the booster shots.

George Goh

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 07, 2022, with the headline Updating records shouldn't cost so much. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top