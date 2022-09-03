Overseas drugs

Vigilance needed to deter people bringing in cannabis-infused products

The proliferation of cannabis and other controlled drugs in neighbouring countries is worrisome.

It was reported that Thai businesses are cashing in on cannabis-infused products like toothpaste, soap, bubble tea and snacks after the Thai government legalised the plant and its extract this year (Thai businesses cash in on cannabis, from milk tea to toothpaste, July 27).

As Bangkok is a favourite tourist destination of many Singaporeans, there is a risk that some may unknowingly consume and even bring home these cannabis-infused products.

The authorities need to be extra vigilant against any attempt to bring in such products which endanger the health of Singaporeans.

Singapore has to invest in more advanced devices to detect the presence of any controlled drugs in people and products.

More spot checks at the points of entry should be conducted to discourage people from consuming controlled drugs overseas and to detect the presence of any controlled drugs.

Foo Sing Kheng

