Overreliance affects how kids grow up

Relying too much on domestic help can contribute to negative social outcomes, including raising a generation of children who are not independent and do not know how to clean up after themselves, says the writer. ST FILE PHOTO
  Published
    44 min ago

Mr Bernard C.G. Law's letter should get people thinking hard about whether they need a maid, and the impact of being overly dependent on domestic help (Families should examine need to employ maid, Jan 5).

When my wife and I had our third child 31 years ago, my wife quit her job to focus on raising the children and managing the household chores without a maid.

We still do not employ one.

Although we have had to do all the things that a maid would have done, we had the opportunity to train our children to be independent and prepare them to be balanced individuals.

I am repulsed whenever I see adults having the maid fetch them a cup of water. Some grow up not knowing how to cut an apple, as they have had their maids doing it for them all along.

When I pick up my granddaughter from pre-school, I often encounter a woman who picks up her son with two maids in tow. I also know a man who employs three maids, even buying a car for one to ferry his dogs to the veterinarian.

I believe such a way of life contributes to negative social outcomes, including raising a generation of children who are not independent and do not know how to clean up after themselves.

Of course, there are situations where a maid is necessary - for instance, caring for seniors who are unable to go about daily life without assistance.

Some families may need a maid to look after their young children when both parents are working.

But infant care and childcare facilities can be a great help, so it is debatable whether maids are needed to fill this role.

The bottom line then is for people to carefully consider whether they really need a maid.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan

