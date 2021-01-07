Overreliance affects how kids grow up

Mr Bernard C.G. Law's letter should get people thinking hard about whether they need a maid, and the impact of being overly dependent on domestic help (Families should examine need to employ maid, Jan 5).

When my wife and I had our third child 31 years ago, my wife quit her job to focus on raising the children and managing the household chores without a maid.

We still do not employ one.

Although we have had to do all the things that a maid would have done, we had the opportunity to train our children to be independent and prepare them to be balanced individuals.

I am repulsed whenever I see adults having the maid fetch them a cup of water. Some grow up not knowing how to cut an apple, as they have had their maids doing it for them all along.

When I pick up my granddaughter from pre-school, I often encounter a woman who picks up her son with two maids in tow. I also know a man who employs three maids, even buying a car for one to ferry his dogs to the veterinarian.

I believe such a way of life contributes to negative social outcomes, including raising a generation of children who are not independent and do not know how to clean up after themselves.

Of course, there are situations where a maid is necessary - for instance, caring for seniors who are unable to go about daily life without assistance.

Some families may need a maid to look after their young children when both parents are working.

But infant care and childcare facilities can be a great help, so it is debatable whether maids are needed to fill this role.

The bottom line then is for people to carefully consider whether they really need a maid.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan