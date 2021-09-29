Overly strict curbs in condos when residents test positive

As Singapore shifts to living with Covid-19 in the new normal, I have noticed some condominium managing agents putting very strict restrictions in place when residents test positive.

When a few cases emerged in a large condominium with more than 600 units, the managing agents promptly closed all indoor and outdoor facilities for 14 days.

According to the Building and Construction Authority's (BCA) guidelines, only the affected common facilities should be temporarily closed for sanitation.

However, managing agents just take the easy way out by closing all facilities for 14 days, which was the instruction given during last year's circuit breaker.

Now that there are more than 1,000 cases a day, I think it is inevitable that one or two cases may surface in a large condominium, and I think that the actions that managing agents are taking in response to cases are too strict and not in line with the Government's current measures.

I hope the BCA can issue clearer and simplified instructions on what condominiums should do when cases surface.

For example, close all facilities for 14 days if evidence suggests that a cluster was formed at one of the facilities. If there is no evidence of this, close and sanitise only the facilities that were used by residents who tested positive. The facilities could also be closed for a shorter period of time: seven days for indoor facilities and two days for outdoor facilities.

Alex Toh