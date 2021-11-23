Overcoming obstacles for kids' future rewarding

I respect each couple's personal decision. But it is sad to know that married couples are opting out of parenthood because of how much they would worry for their child's future (Pandemic a factor behind more couples choosing to be child-free, Nov 21).

As a mother of two, the rewarding part of parenthood is precisely being able to overcome all challenges and obstacles to create a future for your children.

Also, should couples preferring not to have children become a social trend, would the Housing Board reconsider allowing singles to purchase HDB flats before the age of 35?

The public housing policy has been premised on meeting the needs of families.

From a procreation perspective, perhaps allowing young singles to move away from their parents would create more opportunities for them to find partners.

Teo Cheng Suat