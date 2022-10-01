Overbooking

Airlines lose nothing if customer doesn't show up

Updated
Published
5 min ago

I cannot understand the practice of overbooking in the travel industry. The reason given for such a practice is to mitigate no-shows.

However, a passenger who plans to travel overseas, be it for leisure or business, would have secured a plane ticket and paid in full for it.

Whether the passenger shows up or not, the payment has already been made, so what does the airline lose if there is a no-show? The loss is borne by the passenger.

When one pays for an airline seat or a cruise, one is entitled to board the flight or ship. It is not fair for customers who pay in full and yet do not get the service.

Imagine if the passenger has elderly parents or young children in tow, excited after months of planning for a holiday. How would that family feel about their ruined plans? Similarly, if the passenger were rushing to clinch an important business deal, how would the airline compensate him for his lost opportunity?

Teo Pek Ean

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 01, 2022, with the headline Airlines lose nothing if customer doesn't show up. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top