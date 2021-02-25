Outraged by heinous behaviour

When I read about the terrible ordeal Ms Piang Ngaih Don went through, I was so outraged that I could not even bear to complete reading the report about how the maid came to her end (Employer pleads guilty to 28 charges; life sentence sought, Feb 24).

How could anyone in a civilised, advanced society like ours, which prides itself on embracing equality, justice and kindness towards the poor and defenceless, be capable of such heinous behaviour?

To control a surge of tears, I had to remind myself that for every unconscionable employer, there must be many who treat their maids decently. The punishment meted out to the perpetrator should serve as a strong warning to employers without a conscience.

Catherine Lim