Organise quizzes to raise level of general knowledge in Singapore

The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer describes trust levels here as "threatened by a troubling lack of information hygiene" (Poll finds nearly half of S'poreans have poor information hygiene, March 19).

The four criteria measured were regular engagement with the news; engaging with different points of view; verifying information and not spreading unvetted information.

If a person meets at least three criteria well, he is considered to have good information hygiene.

Only 18 per cent of Singaporeans polled made the cut, with 46 per cent rated "poor" for fulfilling one or none of the criteria.

In contrast, the average for 27 countries stands at 26 per cent with good, and 39 per cent with poor, information hygiene.

Even before this era of "fake news", misinformation online has shredded the credibility of information, regardless of its source.

How then can we regain faith in information and learn beyond the news?

One possibility is to ignite a passion for quizzing through schools, clubs and national or regional contests.

A British TV quiz show, The Chase, pits several contestants against a professional quizzer. This show and its spin-off, Beat The Chasers, have been broadcast on local media.

Quizzing could enthuse and encourage people to acquire knowledge in many fields.

It appeals to all generations, and may help to vanquish a "learning for exams" mindset.

Desiree Chan Si Ni